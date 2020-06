Summer in West Michigan: Events, festivals and what’s canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced communities to postpone, re-imagine or cancel many events that typically make up the fabric of a West Michigan summer.

We’re working to keep you updated on the changes and cancellations in one place. Below, we’ve posted events normally scheduled for June, July and August in alphabetical order.

Note: This information is subject to change. Check back for developments on woodtv.com.

JUNE 2020

EASTOWN BIZARRE BAZAAR 2020

June 27 event in Grand Rapids canceled. | Details

ELECTRIC FOREST MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 25-28 event in Rothbury canceled; expected to return in 2021. | Details

FIFTH THIRD BANK SUMMER CONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS

Full 2020 season canceled. | Details

FOUNDERS FEST 2020

June 13 event canceled. | Details

GRAND HAVEN ARTS FESTIVAL

June 27-July 6 event is now a virtual with art displayed online. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS ASIAN PACIFIC FESTIVAL

June 12-13 event canceled. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Downtown event canceled; now the Virtual Arts Festival, to stream on woodtv.com | Details

GRAND RAPID PRIDE FESTIVAL

June 20 event postponed; plan to reschedule in August. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS TRIATHLON

June 14 event canceled; virtual run will take place. | Details

KALAMAZOO PRIDE FESTIVAL

June 5-6 event canceled. | Details

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

June 11-14 event, October make-up dates canceled. | Details

MSU GRAND FONDO 2020

June 27 event canceled. | Details

“REMEMBER WHEN” VINTAGE CAR SHOW & CRUISE

June 5 event in Holland has been canceled. | Details

TASTE OF MUSKEGON

June 19-28 event goes virtual with special dishes for takeout. | Details

JULY 2020

BARRY COUNTY FAIR

July 20-25 event canceled; will return in 2021. | Details

BATTLE CREEK CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL

Still scheduled for July 18. | Details

BATTLE CREEK FIELD OF FLIGHT

July 1-5 airshow and balloon festival canceled. | Details

BERLIN FAIR (MARNE)

Still scheduled for July 6-11. | Details

GRAND HAVEN COAST GUARD FESTIVAL

June 24 – Aug. 4 event canceled. | Details

IONIA FREE FAIR

The July 16-25 event canceled. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

Aug. 11-15 event canceled. | Details

KENT COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

Still scheduled for Aug. 10-15 in Lowell. | Details

LAKESHORE ART FESTIVAL

July 3-4 event in Muskegon canceled. | Details

MUSKEGON BIKE TIME 2020

July 16-19 event still on. | Details

MUSKEGON ROCKSTOCK & CARNIVAL

July 1-5 carnival and accompanying concert canceled; postponed until 2021. | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY FAIR

Still scheduled for July 27 – Aug. 1 in Holland. | Details

UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL 2020

July 16 event canceled; postponed to June 2021. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

July 20-25 event in Hartford canceled; expected to return in 2021. | Details

AUGUST 2020

28TH STREET METRO CRUISE

Aug. 21-22 event canceled; will return in 2021. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS DOZYNKI POLISH HARVEST FESTIVAL

Aug. 28 event canceled. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS YASSOU! GREEK FEST

Still scheduled for Aug. 21-23. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS HISPANIC FESTIVAL

Aug. 7 event canceled. | Details

GREAT LAKES SURF FEST

Still scheduled for Aug. 15 at Pere Marquette Beach. | Details

IRISH ON IONIA

Late summer makeup date in Grand Rapids now canceled. | Details

KALAMAZOO RIBFEST

Aug. 1 event canceled. | Details

MUSKEGON SUMMER WINE UP

Aug. 1 reschedule date (from June 13) now canceled. | Details

NATIONAL BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL

Still scheduled for Aug. 6-9 in South Haven. | Details

SPARTA CELTIC FESTIVAL

Aug. 7-8 event canceled; will return in 2021. | Details

