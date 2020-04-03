Stryker creates new low-cost medical bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Stryker, a medical technology company based in Kalamazoo, says it created a new low-cost emergency response bed to help health care workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it anticipates producing 10,000 Emergency Relief Beds per week to help meet medical needs.

Features of the bed include: 6-inch-thick foam, a 30-degree head of bed angle, low height and an attached IV pole.

“We’re focused on meeting the supply needs of our customers, so they can focus on taking care of patients right now. That’s why we raced to develop our Emergency Relief Bed, which will help emergency responders and caregivers move and position patients efficiently during this critical time,” Brad Saar, president of Stryker’s Medical division, said in a statement.

More information on Stryker’s new Emergency Relief Bed can be found on it’s website.

