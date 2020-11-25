States reports 4,273 more COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 4,273 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 73 more related deaths as the state’s surge continues.

The cases announced Wednesday bring Michigan’s total to 324,779 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

The state says 8,761 deaths have been linked to the virus in the last eight and a half months.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 60,252 samples for the virus and 8,087 came back positive, a rate of 13.42%.

Kent County has added 362 more cases for a total of 28,960 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths stayed at 307.

Several other West Michigan counties also saw additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for a total of 25; 3,355 cases since the start of the outbreak in March.

Berrien County: Five more deaths for a total of 109; 5,678 cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for a total of 109; 4,962 cases.

Ionia County: One more death for a total of 14; 2,055 cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for a total of 156; 7,545 cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for a total of 23; 1,573 cases.

Muskegon County: One death for a total of 162; 6,666 cases.

Oceana County: Three more deaths for a total of 16; 1,074 cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for a total of 122; 12,085 cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for a total of 33; 2,457 cases.

In Wayne County, Michigan’s initial hot spot for the virus, two more deaths were recorded for a total of 3,017. It also confirmed 597 more cases for a total of 55,540 since the start of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 37,323 confirmed cases (488 more than the previous day) and 1,276 deaths (10 more). Macomb County has 32,382 cases (410 more) and 1,183 deaths (three more).

Michigan is in the midst of a coronavirus surge, with high rates of cases per million people per day well above the spring peak. The percentage of daily positive tests each day is more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have surpassed 4,000 in recent days. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health says it has 345 patients.

The number of deaths each day is also high, though the figure is still much better than during the spring peak.

Aiming to flatten the curve, public health officials say people should not host large Thanksgiving gatherings and instead should celebrate with their households only.