State treasury gives student loan assistance amid outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders who have student loans through the state will be receiving assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Tuesday collections on delinquent Federal Family Education Loan Program student loans made by a financial institution and serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency will be suspended until Sept. 30.

People who are currently in repayment agreements will not be penalized if a payment is missed through Sept. 30.

The state has stopped all wage garnishments and offsets to pay outstanding FFELP student loans serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency.

If you have a FFELP loan serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency and are having trouble paying, you’re asked to call 1.800.642.5626.

More information about state student finance programs can be found online.

MICHIGAN UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES

Unemployment FAQs for workers | Unemployment FAQs for employers

The Federal COVID-19 Cares Act | Step by step: How to file a claim

More Michigan unemployment resources and information