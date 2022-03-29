LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says its online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated only on Wednesdays.

Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.