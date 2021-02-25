State Senate OKs $2B in virus aid, targets vaccine distribution

Inside the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have moved to stop the state from distributing additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to more vulnerable communities, saying race and socioeconomic status should not be factors.

Democrats say the provision, included in a $2 billion coronavirus relief funding plan approved Thursday, is “unconscionable.”

The state health department is adjusting populated-based allocations of doses with a “social vulnerability index” multiplier — which includes indicators such as poverty, unemployment, minority status, lack of transportation and crowded housing.

The $2 billion funding legislation was sent to the Republican-controlled House.