State Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan state senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Sen. Tom Barrett released a statement Sunday evening, saying he tested positive for the virus during a recent routine screening.

Barrett represents the 24th District, which covers Clinton, Eaton and Shiawassee counties. He also represents some of northeastern Ingham County.

“Thankfully I do not have any significant symptoms at this time, and I will be self-isolating according to medical guidelines. I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice,” Barrett said.

He said he’s looking forward to returning back to work as soon as possible.