State records 4 more deaths linked to COVID-19, 323 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded four more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 323 more cases.

That’s the highest number of cases in a single day since May 26 when the state recorded 331.

The data released Wednesday brings the total number of deaths to 5,868 and the total number of cases to 61,953 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been the worst, there were two more deaths and 74 more confirmed cases over the previous day for totals of 2,574 and 21,500, respectively. Oakland County has had 8,704 cases and 1,040 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,017 cases and 861 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,132 cases and 260 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,097 cases (one more). The number of deaths stands at 68.

Kent and Kalamazoo counties each recorded an additional death for totals of 126 and 66, respectively.

Kent County has 4,284 cases and Kalamazoo County has 956.

Even as more of the state’s economy has been permitted to reopen and people are allowed to move around more, state officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 16,179 samples for coronavirus. Of those, 2.35% were positive. That percentage is not much higher than what the state has been seeing in recent days.