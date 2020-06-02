State records 37 more COVID-19 deaths; total cases at 57,731

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has confirmed 199 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan, bringing the total to 57,731.

According to data released Tuesday, the state added 37 new deaths linked to the virus, with 11 of those deaths coming from a vital records check. Officials say a total of 5,553 people have died in Michigan due to COVID-19.

In Wayne County, where the state’s outbreak has been the worst, there have been 20,468 confirmed cases (22 more than the day previous) and 2,475 deaths (12 more). Oakland County has had 8,412 cases and 999 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,720 cases and 818 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is located, there have been 2,021 cases and 252 deaths.

Kent County recorded four more deaths for a total of 95. It has had 3,777 cases, 29 more than the day previous.

Kalamazoo County and Ottawa County each also added an additional death, bringing the total to 58 and 35, respectively.

As Michigan’s outbreak continues on a downward trend and testing continues to ramp up, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-home order that was to be in effect through June 12.

Despite the ending of the stay-home order, state officials urge people to keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state has also expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.