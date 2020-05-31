State records 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has confirmed 513 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 57,397.

According to data released Sunday, the state added 28 new deaths linked to the virus. Officials say a total of 5,491 people have died in Michigan due to COVID-19.

In Wayne County, where the state’s outbreak has been the worst, there have been 20,415 confirmed cases (161 more than the day previous) and 2,461 deaths (9 more). Oakland County has had 8,396 cases and 988 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,695 cases and 810 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 3,933 confirmed cases (19 more than listed the day previous) and 69 deaths. Testing of every inmate in the state wrapped up last week and results have been coming back for days.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,013 cases and 252 deaths.

Kent County recorded one more death for a total of 85. It has had 3,715 cases, 73 more than the day previous.

Kalamazoo County also added an additional death, bringing the total to 55. It has 844 cases.

Ottawa County recorded an additional death for a total of 34. It has 744 cases.

As Michigan’s outbreak continues on a downward trend and testing continues to ramp up, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she was optimistic about soon loosening more restrictions on the state. She did not provide specifics or benchmarks, however, saying context would be key in deciding the next steps.

Even as that happens, state officials urge people to keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state has also expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.