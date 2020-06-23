State records 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 221 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 11 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 221 more cases.

The state data released Tuesday brings the total number of deaths to 5,864 and the total number of cases to 61,630 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been the worst, there was one more death and 62 more confirmed cases over the previous day for totals of 2,572 and 21,426, respectively. Oakland County has had 8,683 cases and 1,040 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,996 cases and 861 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,126 cases and 260 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,096 cases (14 more). The number of deaths stands at 68.

Deaths in Kalamazoo County stand at 65. It had six more cases, for a total of 941 since the outbreak began.

Kent County confirmed 26 more cases, bringing the total to 4,247 since the outbreak began. Four more deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 125.

Even as more of the state’s economy has been permitted to reopen and people are allowed to move around more, state officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 10,516 samples for coronavirus. Of those, 249 — 2.35% — were positive.