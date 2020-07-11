State: Nearly 54,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 28 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Friday confirmed 653 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

The state says 22 of the deaths were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported. The state has been running those checks routinely each week for months.

Officials say 53,867 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus is now 6,067 and there have been 68,948 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in March.

Wayne County has had a total of 2,638 deaths and 22,832 cases since March. Neighboring Oakland County has had 9,479 confirmed cases and 1,066 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,536 cases and 891 deaths.

Kent County recorded three more deaths, bringing the total to 141, and confirmed 110 additional cases for a total of 5,299 since the outbreak started.

Michigan has seen a rise in cases over the past couple of weeks, with the Grand Rapids region seeing the highest rate of new cases in the state.

In an effort to flatten the curve again, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday doubled down on her executive order on wearing masks. Under the new rules, you must wear a mask anytime you are indoors in a public place, anytime you are outdoors in public and cannot maintain social distance and on public transit. Businesses have been told to turn away people shirking the mandate.

Violators could get slapped with a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine, though they won’t face jail time. Businesses that ignore the order could lose their license.

Whitmer told News 8 that with the fall school semester only about eight weeks away, people must wear masks to control the spread of the virus and therefore allow students to return to classrooms.

“It’s dependent on every one of us doing our part,” she said. “Every single one of us has to do our part and we have to encourage those around us who maybe haven’t been taking seriously to start to do that as well.”

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. Testing sites can be found on the state’s website.