State: Nearly 50,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan said 49,290 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The state on Friday confirmed 255 more cases of COVID-19 and recorded 20 more deaths linked to it, state data released Saturday shows. That brought the total number of cases to 61,084 since the outbreak began in March and the number of deaths to 5,843.

In Wayne County, which has seen the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the state, there have been 21,286 cases since the outbreak started (75 more than the day previous) and 2,569 deaths (six more than the day before). Oakland County has had 8,648 cases and 1,035 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,972 cases and 862 deaths.

Kent County recorded an additional death, bringing the total to 120. It has recorded 4,199 cases.

Muskegon County has recorded three additional deaths for a total of 49. It has recorded 762 cases.

Kalamazoo County has also recorded an additional death, bringing the total to 64. It has recorded 933 cases.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,115 cases and 259 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,083 cases. The number of deaths in prisons stands at 68.

With the virus under better control in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allowed more businesses to start operating again. Her office says she hopes to take more steps forward, possibly reopening venues in the southern part of the state, before the Fourth of July.

But officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. Whitmer has extended Michigan’s state of emergency for the virus, which is cited in her executive orders about everything from business closures to mandated safety practices to various measures meant to help people weather the economic storm associated with the virus.

People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.