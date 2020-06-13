State: Nearly 45,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 22 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 180 more cases of the virus, state data shows.

The figures released Saturday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,767 and the total number of cases to 59,801 since the outbreak began in March.

The state says 44,964 people have recovered from the virus as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

In Wayne County, which has seen the worst of the outbreak but where things have been much better in recent weeks, there have been 21,003 confirmed cases since the outbreak began (an increase of 55 over the day prior) and 2,551 deaths (four more). Oakland County has had 8,552 confirmed cases and 1,025 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,877 cases and 852 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,084 cases and 258 deaths.

Muskegon County recorded two additional deaths, bringing the total to 42. It has 721 confirmed cases.

Ottawa County added an additional death for a total of 45. It has recorded 857 cases.

Calhoun County also recorded an additional death, bringing the total to 26. It has confirmed 431 cases.

As the outbreak continues to trend down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has eased many restrictions. People in northern Michigan can now visit barber shops and hair salons and venues with capacity limits. On Monday, barber shops and salons reopen in the rest of the state and overnight summer camps and school-related sports can resume.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state is looking to test more people for COVID-19 to find outbreaks and isolate them quickly. Most people can now get a test and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.