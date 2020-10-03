State: More than 95,500 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 99,521 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has confirmed an additional 1,158 cases of coronavirus and recorded 13 more deaths, according to data from the state.

The Friday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 127,516 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the number of deaths to 6,801.

Eleven out of the 13 newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

Four of the newly recorded deaths were in Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus with 2,828 now dead. There were 136 more cases for a total of 33,261. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 16,930 cases and 1,158 deaths, while Macomb County has had 14,480 cases and 983 deaths to date.

Kent County, which has the highest concentration of cases in West Michigan, recorded another 130 cases for a total of 9,664. It has confirmed an additional death for a total of 172.

The rate of new cases in Michigan has remained mostly unchanged for some time — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase. The seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately, though it’s still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalization numbers remain low statewide, as do the numbers of deaths each day.