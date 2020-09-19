State: More than 90,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 90,216 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan’s tally of deaths linked to coronavirus has risen by 15 and 483 additional cases have been confirmed, the latest data from the state shows.

Twelve of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

The figures released Saturday bring the total number of deaths to 6,653 and the total number of cases to 115,870 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

In Wayne County, the Michigan county hit hardest by the virus, the dead now number 2,788, four more than the previous day. An additional 45 cases were confirmed for a total of 31,823 in the last six months. Oakland County has had 15,964 cases (31 more than the previous day) and 1,144 related deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 13,460 cases (40 more) and 963 deaths (three more).

Ottawa County added 15 cases for a total of 3,001 since the start of the outbreak. Many of the recent cases have been among Grand Valley State University students, who were ordered earlier this week to stay home whenever possible for the next two weeks to help quell the outbreak.

The number of deaths in Ottawa County remained unchanged at 60.

An additional 41 cases were confirmed in Kent County, which has now had 8,572 since the outbreak began. It confirmed an additional death for a total of 171.

Overall, the general state of the outbreak in Michigan has changed little in recent weeks. Cases seem to continue on a plateau and hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day.

Still, the percentage of daily positive tests has been higher than the 3% that public health officials are looking at to show community spread is controlled. That rate was below 3% for much of June before rising again. In recent weeks, it has been between 3% and 4%.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

There will not be a release of new coronavirus data from the state Sunday. Instead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now posting both Saturday and Sunday numbers in its Monday update.