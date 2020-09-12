State: More than 85,500 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 85,513 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan on Friday confirmed 692 more cases of coronavirus for a total of 111,524 since the outbreak began in March.

Saturday’s update in state data also listed 13 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,591. The state says 14 deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records. Corrections to the data made by local health departments resulted in a net daily count of 13 deaths, according to the state.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, confirmed an additional 89 cases for a total of 31,154 since the start of the outbreak and one more death for a total of 2,772. Oakland County has had 15,559 cases (64 more than the previous day) and 1,135 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,177 cases (69 more) and 954 deaths (one more).

Forty-three more cases were confirmed in Kent County, which has now had 8,249 cases since the start of the outbreak. The county confirmed an additional death for a total of 169.

It has been six months since coronavirus was first detected in Michigan. Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased in recent weeks. However, the seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests has crept up in recent days.

Earlier this week, the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said health officials saw fewer outbreaks this week than the week previous. She said most of those outbreaks have stemmed from places like nursing homes, manufacturing facilities, health care facilities, social gatherings and restaurants.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

There will not be a coronavirus data dump from the state Sunday. Instead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now posting both Saturday and Sunday numbers in its Monday update.