State: More than 80,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 80,678 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has recorded eight more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 838 more cases, data released Saturday shows.

Three of the eight newly confirmed deaths were confirmed after reviewing vital records.

The updated figures bring the total number of deaths to 6,534 and the total number of cases to 106,215 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Of the eight newest deaths, one was in Wayne County. Hit hardest by the virus, it has now had 2,757 deaths. It also confirmed 115 more cases for a total of 30,032 since the start of the outbreak. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 14,817 confirmed cases (58 more than the previous day) and 1,128 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 12,720 cases (81 more) and 943 deaths (stay).

Kent County confirmed 38 additional cases for a total of 7,933 since the outbreak began. It confirmed an additional death for a total of 166.

Kalamazoo County confirmed an additional death for a total of 87. It has had 1,861 cases.

There will not be a daily coronavirus data dump Sunday. Instead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will now be posting both Saturday and Sunday numbers in its Monday update. It cited inconsistent weekend figures in announcing the change earlier this week.

The Kent County Health Department says its COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday because it is Labor Day. You can still get tested elsewhere and the state has an online tool to help you find a site.

Several metrics that show the state of the outbreak are looking good in Michigan, including a low percentage of positive tests each day and low hospitalization figures.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that gyms could reopen starting Sept. 9. The governor also said organized sports may resume, which cleared the way for the high school football season to restart.