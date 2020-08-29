State: More than 76,000 have recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 76,151 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has recorded 21 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and on Friday confirmed 799 more cases, the latest state data shows.

Seven of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

The figures released Saturday afternoon bring the number of total deaths to 6,467 and the number of total cases to 101,478 since coronavirus was first detected in Michigan in March.

