State: More than 60,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 60,022 people has recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to COVID-19 and on Friday confirmed 735 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows. Four of the newly recorded deaths were discovered after reviewing death certificates.

The updated total from the state Saturday afternoon brings the total number of deaths to 6,206 and the total number of confirmed cases to 82,356 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in early March.

One of the most recent deaths was in Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus with 2,678 now dead. It also confirmed 108 more cases for a total of 25,632 since the outbreak started. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 11,470 confirmed cases (113 more than the day prior) and 1,084 deaths (steady). Macomb County has had 9,225 cases (148 more) and 899 deaths (steady).

Several West Michigan counties recorded deaths linked to COVID-19:

Berrien County added an additional death for a total of 65. It has had 1,104 cases.

Calhoun County recorded an additional death for a total of 41. It has had 647 cases.

Cass County added an additional death for a total of 10. It has had 272 cases.

Kalamazoo County recorded an additional death for a total of 80. It has had 1,421 cases.

Muskegon County added an additional death for a total of 58. It has had 1,075 cases.

Forty-six of the newly confirmed cases were in Kent County, which has now had a total of 6,472 cases since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stood at 151.

While some other parts of the country continue to see surging cases, Michigan remains in much better shape that most states and far better than when it saw its outbreak peak in April. As of Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 450 statewide, and there are plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Still, state officials are eyeing an uptick in the percentage of daily positive tests. In June, Michigan kept that figure mostly below 3%, but it was higher in July. To keep the virus under control, public health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask in public, wash their hands frequently and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is also advised to get tested and self-isolate while they wait for results.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also strengthened some restrictions in the northern part of the state, telling bars to stop indoor service — which bars in the lower part of the state had already done.