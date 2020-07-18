State: More than 55,000 recovered from COVID-19

**Editor’s note: We previous reported a total of 73,130 cases in Michigan. That was a mistake. The state reported Saturday that there’s a total of 73,180 cases. We regret the error. More coronavirus information can be found on the state’s website.**

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded nine more deaths linked to coronavirus and has confirmed 678 more cases, the latest state data shows.

Seven of the deaths reported Saturday were discovered in the state’s routine check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported.

Michigan now has seen 6,117 deaths related to coronavirus and a total of 73,180 cases since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

As of Friday, the state say 55,162 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.

Michigan has been seeing a slight uptick in cases in the last few weeks, with the percentage of daily positive tests now regularly above 3%, whereas it was mostly below 3% during June. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and public health officials are amping up calls for everyone to wear masks in public.

Businesses are now required by the state to turn people away if they ignore the governor’s mandate to wear a mask. Meijer said it was launching a mandatory mask policy at all of its stores starting Monday.

“Masks are effective,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, told News 8 Friday. “There’s more and more data that’s come out over the last few months published in medical journals, studies from across the world that show that just a cloth face covering works. It can prevent up to 70% of spread, so it’s incredibly important that people wear a mask.”

Both the state mandate and Meijer’s policy have exemptions for people with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing a mask. The state also has an exception for small children.

You should also frequently wash your hands and practice 6-foot social distancing whenever possible.

Michigan is still in much better shape than it was at the outbreak’s peak in April. It’s also doing significantly better than several other states now seeing surges in cases, with hospitals in Arizona, Florida and Texas feeling the strain.