State: More than 51,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 51,099 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan on Friday confirmed 314 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 63,009 since the outbreak began in March, state data shows.

Data released Saturday shows the state also recorded 19 more deaths, bringing the total to 5,907.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, 86 more cases were confirmed over the previous day for a total of 21,730 since the outbreak began. The county recorded seven more deaths the day prior for a total of 2,589.

Oakland County has had 8,793 cases and 1,043 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,092 confirmed cases and 868 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,161 cases and 263 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,101 cases and 68 deaths.

Kent County confirmed 34 more cases for a total of 4,423 since the outbreak started. The county recorded two more deaths, for a total of 129.

Muskegon County recorded an additional death for a total of 50. it has 793 cases.

In Ingham County, authorities are tracking an outbreak of the virus centered on Harper’s Pub in East Lansing. As of Saturday, 85 cases have been linked to the bar. People who visited the pub between June 12-20 are asked to self-isolate.

There are some misleading news reports today. Only people who went to Harper's June 12-20 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit. Cases linked to Harper's are currently at 85 total. — Ingham Health Dept. (@InghamHealth) June 27, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she’s looking at further easing restrictions across Michigan, like allowing the Detroit casinos and more venues to reopen with capacity limits, before the Fourth of July. But she said some increases in cases in various parts of the state — notably an outbreak at an East Lansing bar — gave her pause and prevented her from doing it yet.

She says testing and contact tracing will provide the data she needs to decide what to do next. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

Whitmer and other health officials have also urged people to keep washing their hands frequently, practicing 6-foot social distancing and wearing masks.