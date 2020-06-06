State: More than 42,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPDIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 36 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 224 more confirmed cases, the state’s website says.

According to data released Saturday, the state has now linked a total of 5,652 deaths to the virus and confirmed 58,749 cases since the outbreak began in March.

As of Friday, the state says 42,041 people have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

More and more restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are being eased as it has come under better control. The stay-at-home order is over, retail shops can operate without appointments and restaurants statewide can reopen Monday. On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said places like hair salons and barber shops could reopen statewide June 15 and sooner, on June 10, in northern Michigan.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.