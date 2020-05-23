State: More than 33,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 33,168 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

According to data released Saturday afternoon, 452 virus cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total to 54,365 since the outbreak began in March.

Michigan also recorded 65 more deaths linked to the virus for a total of 5,223. The state says 44 of the newly recorded deaths were identified during its review of death certificates.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,697 cases (95 more than the day prior) and 2,361 deaths (38 more). Oakland County has had 8,192 cases and 954 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,482 cases and 778 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,936 cases and 240 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 3,289 cases and 62 deaths.

There were two more deaths in Kent County, bringing the total to 67. It has recorded 3,308 cases, 77 more than the day prior.

These West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death; seven total. 202 total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death; 21 total. 339 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths; 28 total. 583 total cases.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through June 12. She had indicated earlier in the week an extension was imminent but hadn’t said for how long.

At the same time, she is slowly easing restrictions on businesses and movement. On Thursday, she said small social gatherings of 10 people or less were OK. On Friday, bars, restaurants and shops in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula were allowed to reopen with social distancing measures and other precautions in place. Next week, all retail shops and auto showrooms in the state may reopen by appointment only and all medical, dental and veterinary procedures may resume.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.