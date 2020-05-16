State: More than 28,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has linked 55 additional deaths to COVID-19, bringing the number of dead statewide to 4,880.

The state says 19 of the newly recorded deaths were discovered during its review of death certificates, according to data released Saturday afternoon.

State officials confirmed 425 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 50,504.

The state says 28,234 people have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The outbreak remains the worst in and around Detroit. Wayne County has had 19,016 confirmed cases and 2,212 deaths. Oakland County has had 8,023 cases and 910 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,304 cases and 739 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,845 cases and 230 deaths.

Kent County had one more death over the day prior, bringing the total to 54. It added 61 cases for a total of 2,766.

There was one more death in Kalamazoo County for a total of 42. It has 708 cases.

There was also one more death in Muskegon, bringing the total to 23. It has 468 cases.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

The state is ramping up its testing for the virus considerably, which officials say will be key in allowing the economy to reopen more fully. They hope to test 450,000 people this month and soon increase daily testing to 30,000.

Some businesses that want to reopen more quickly that Whitmer’s measured approach allows have started shirking her executive orders. A salon in Holland opened its doors Friday, as did a drive-in theater near Coldwater.

Also Friday, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments in the Legislature’s lawsuit against Whitmer. The Republicans who control both chambers of the state’s legislative body argue the governor has overstepped her authority by repeatedly extending emergency response to the virus without their input. The governor says Michigan law supports her moves in the midst of an ongoing crisis.