State: More than 22,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 133 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,526, the state says.

Officials say 67 of those deaths were found after reviewing death certificates. According to data released Saturday, 430 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 46,756.

The state says 22,686 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The situation remains the worst in southeast Michigan, where Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had a total of 17,960 confirmed cases (136 more than the day prior) and 2,082 deaths (54 more). Oakland County has had 7,692 cases and 841 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,019 cases and 697 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has recorded 1,750 cases and 223 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,136 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 50 have died after contracting it.

Kent County added 78 new cases for a total of 2,213. The number of deaths stood at 41.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though manufacturers may go back to work Monday. Bars and restaurants have asked to be allowed to reopen May 29; whether Whitmer will agree to a plan presented Friday by an industry association remains to be seen, though her office says her decisions will continue to be “based on science and data.”

Mandates shutting down businesses, issued with the goal of putting a stranglehold on the spread of the virus, have dealt a brutal blow to Michigan’s economy. States across the country are seeing similar troubles, with unemployment rates at Great Depression-era levels.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.