State: More than 2,000 Michigan companies hiring

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite an economic crisis prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak, Michigan companies need to fill thousands of critical jobs to support work during the pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said thousands of new jobs are being posted each day on the state’s employment search engine — Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

A new search function has been added to the webpage to help jobseekers easily find companies seeking workers for immediate hire amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

State officials are encouraging jobseekers to check out the website where they can create a free profile then apply to any job. Jobseekers can upload or create a resume.

A profile is not required to search for jobs.

Online: Pure Michigan Talent Connect

