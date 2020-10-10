State: More than 104,000 have recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 104,271 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Saturday’s data update from state health officials included 1,522 new cases and 15 more deaths related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases to 134,656 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of deaths to 6,891.

The state’s website noted Saturday’s total included 28 deaths were identified while reviewing vital records. However, corrections made by local health departments to provisional data resulted in a net daily count of 15 deaths.

Below is the state’s explanation on its website:

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 28 additional deaths identified by this methodology. Corrections made by local health departments to the provisional data resulted in a net daily count of 15 deaths.

On Friday, labs tested 45,472 samples for the virus and 1,872 came back positive, a rate of 4.12%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan has recently seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, though the severity of the outbreak varies by region. Upper Peninsula counties, in particular, are seeing high rates of new cases per million people per day.

Kent County added 163 cases, bringing the total to 10,401 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths stayed at 169.

Three West Michigan counties confirmed an additional death linked to COVID-19:

Cass County has had 635 cases and 21 deaths.

Ottawa County has had 3,742 cases and 65 deaths.

St. Joseph County has had 782 cases and 12 deaths.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were 190 more cases for a total of 34,091 since the start of the outbreak. Two more deaths were confirmed for a total of 2,839. Oakland County has had 17,551 cases (153 more than the previous day) and 1,168 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 15,095 cases (227 more) and 992 deaths (one more).

While hospitals are still within capacity and have plenty of ventilators available, thenumber of adults hospitalized with the virushas grown fairly steadily for at least a couple weeks.

The number of deaths each day remains low.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.