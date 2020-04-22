State hospitals partner with BCBS on COVID-19 research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A partnership between Blue Cross Blue Shield and 26 Michigan hospitals is trying to advance the understanding of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. This will collect data to help doctors determine the best ways to treat patients.

It will become one of the largest data collections of the virus in the country, giving a clearer picture on what patient characteristics are causing worse outcomes and what’s causing improvements.

The project is named MI-COVID19 and it’s being developed at the University of Michigan’s academic medical center — Michigan Medicine.

“Given the rapid onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding of patient care has been largely anecdotal with limited data for providers to understand how to identify and treat patients,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Chief Medical Officer Thomas Simmer.

“So, using the existing platform we use in the statewide Collaborative Quality Initiatives, we were able to rapidly gain statewide provider interest to convene the staff and hospitals necessary to launch this new effort.”

Some of the information being collected at the hospitals includes symptoms upon arrival, course of treatment, medications used, medical history and discharge information.

The current list of participating hospitals includes the following:

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Detroit Receiving Hospital

Harper Hutzel Hospital (Detroit)

Holland Hospital

Hurley Medical Center (Flint)

Huron Valley Sinai Hospital (Commerce)

Lakeland Health

McLaren Flint

McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Port Huron

Mercy Health (Muskegon)

Mercy Health St. Mary’s (Grand Rapids)

Metro Health Hospital (Wyoming)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

MidMichigan Alpena

MidMichigan Gratiot

MidMichigan Midland

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

Sinai Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Sparrow Hospital (Lansing)

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital (Pontiac)

St. Mary Mercy Livonia

