State holds webinars for college town businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is reaching out to college town businesses as they prepare for a different economic landscape this fall.

The department is hosting a series of webinars focused on helping bars, restaurants, gyms and retail stores understand the best practices when students return to campuses.

“With the number of cases among young, college-aged Michiganders increasing, its critical we take extra steps to ensure that businesses in college towns know how to protect their employees, customers and communities from COVID-19,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio in a press release.

The goal is show business owners exactly how to do that and keep the economy moving.

The state released the following webinar schedule:

You can learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety online.

