State holds webinars for college town businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is reaching out to college town businesses as they prepare for a different economic landscape this fall.
The department is hosting a series of webinars focused on helping bars, restaurants, gyms and retail stores understand the best practices when students return to campuses.
“With the number of cases among young, college-aged Michiganders increasing, its critical we take extra steps to ensure that businesses in college towns know how to protect their employees, customers and communities from COVID-19,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio in a press release.
The goal is show business owners exactly how to do that and keep the economy moving.
The state released the following webinar schedule:
- Grand Rapids and Allendale: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13
- Detroit: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Ann Arbor: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Mount Pleasant: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
- Marquette: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21
You can learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety online.