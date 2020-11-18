State health official to give COVID-19 update today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials will be giving an update about COVID-19 data trends across Michigan Wednesday morning.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is scheduled to start speaking at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The news conference will be streamed live on woodtv.com and WOOD TV8’s Facebook page.

MDHHS said it will be sharing information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths.

The update comes the same day new restrictions issued by MDHHS go into effect. Under the epidemic order, restaurants must halt dine-in services, movie theaters must close, high school sports are suspended, high schools and colleges will shift to remote learning, and social gatherings should be limited to no more than two households.