State health leaders to give COVID-19 update amid case surge, omicron case

In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in Michigan, and the state’s first omicron case was confirmed in Kent County Thursday.

The state is seeing the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates since the pandemic began, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a release. Many hospitals are at or over capacity.

During a 10 a.m. briefing Friday, doctors and the MDHHS director will be addressing the COVID-19 surge and will discuss how people can protect themselves.

As cases continue to rise going into the holiday season, MDHHS says it’s more important than ever to minimize the spread but getting vaccinated.

“These proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be our best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations,” the release said.

The briefing will be streamed on WOODTV.com.