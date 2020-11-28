State confirms 8,080 more COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 8,080 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 103 more deaths related to the virus.

Seventy of the newly confirmed deaths were identified during the state’s review of vital records.

The newest data released Saturday brings the number of total cases to 350,021 and deaths to 9,036 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs tested 57,033 samples and 6,673 were positive for a rate of 11.7%.

Officials say 165,269 people are considered to be recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Kent County confirmed 436 more COVID-19 cases for a total of 31,021. It also recorded eight more deaths for a total of 338.

Several other West Michigan counties recorded new deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 28 total; 3,559 total cases since the pandemic began in March.

Berrien County: One more death for 111 total; 6,219 total cases

Branch County: Two more deaths for 27 total; 2,045 total cases

Muskegon County: One more deaths for 168 total; 7,178 total cases

Ottawa County: Five more deaths for 136 total; 12,954 total cases

Van Buren County: Two more for 41 total; 2,614 total cases

In Wayne County, which was the state’s initial hot spot for the virus but is no longer seeing the worst rates, has recorded 59,198 total cases since March and seen 3,040 deaths. Neighboring Oakland County has had 40,160 confirmed cases and 1,299 deaths. Macomb County has had 34,994 cases and 1,211 deaths.

Michigan is in the midst of a coronavirus surge, with high rates of cases per million people per day well above the spring peak. The percentage of daily positive tests each day is more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have surpassed 4,000 in recent days. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health says it has 339 patients.

The number of deaths each day is also high, though the figure is still much better than during the spring peak.