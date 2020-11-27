State confirms 17,162 more COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 17,162 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 172 more deaths related to the virus.

The numbers released Friday cover two days’ worth of data because the state did not report numbers Thursday due to Thanksgiving. They say the average number of confirmed cases over the two days is 8,581 per day.

The newest data brings the number of total cases to 341,941 and deaths to 8,933 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Of the 172 deaths reported Friday, 108 of them were found during a routine vital records check.

Labs tested 65,432 samples and 8,390 were positive for a rate of 12.82%.

County data has not been released yet. News 8 will provide more numbers as they become available.

Michigan is in the midst of a coronavirus surge, with high rates of cases per million people per day well above the spring peak. The percentage of daily positive tests each day is more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have surpassed 4,000 in recent days. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health says it has 350 patients.

The number of deaths each day is also high, though the figure is still much better than during the spring peak.