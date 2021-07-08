State auditor to review nursing home deaths during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State auditors are now looking into COVID-19 deaths in Michigan nursing homes. They will review the accuracy of how many people died from the virus.

This comes at the request of Republicans in the state legislature who have questioned if there is an undercount.

They also believe that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed hospitalized COVID-19 patients who no longer needed to live in a nursing home to return there after being discharged to help hospitals facing a surge in cases.

Whitmer says this move was in line with federal guidelines. The state health director backed her, saying nursing homes are accurately reporting virus-related deaths.

According to the state, 29% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths are long-term care residents.

The review should be done by late September or mid-October of this year.