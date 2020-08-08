State: 63,636 have recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 63,636 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has confirmed 698 more cases of coronavirus and added three related deaths to its tally. Two of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered after reviewing death certificates.

The updated figures released Saturday afternoon bring the total number of cases to 86,889 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the number of related deaths to 6,250.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 130 more cases for a total of 26,453 since the outbreak began. It added one more death for a total of 2,692 deaths. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 12,160 cases (133 more than the day previous) and 1,086 deaths. Macomb County has had 9,976 cases (136 more) and 908 deaths.

Kent County confirmed 37 new cases for a total of 6,809 since the outbreak began. It has had 154 deaths.

Ottawa County confirmed an additional death for a total of 51. It has had 1,695 cases.

Michigan is seeing several encouraging statistics showing the spread of the virus is declining, including lower percentages of positive tests each day and fewer cases per million people per day, a key metric the state has watched. The number of new cases each day has plateaued and hospitalizations and daily deaths remain low.

Still, public health officials say letting down our guard could cause another uptick. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public. If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded her requirements for masks to include child care centers and camps, and on Friday extended the emergency declaration for the state through Sept. 4.