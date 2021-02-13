State: 517,991 have recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 852 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 88 more deaths linked to it.

The state says 84 of the newly confirmed deaths recorded were discovered during a routine vital records check, looking for deaths linked to the virus that were previously unreported.

Saturday’s update bring the total number of cases statewide to 574,224 since the virus was first detected in Michigan 11 months ago and the total number of deaths to 15,150.

State officials say 517,991 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms.

Michigan’s coronavirus metrics look better than they have in months and keep improving. The case rate is lower than it has been since early October and the hospitalization rate is lower than it has been since late October. The death rate, which improves after other metrics, is lower than it has been since early November.

The seven-day average of daily test positivity rate is now around 4%, about a percentage point higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

One of public health officials’ main concerns now is the variant labeled B.1.1.7, as dozens of cases have been identified around the state in the last few weeks. B.1.1.7 spreads more quickly than the dominant strain but doesn’t currently appear to cause cases that are more severe. The COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States are believed to be effective against it.

The vaccine rollout continues, though appointments are still limited. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan next week to tour the Pfizer plant in portage where doses are being manufactured.

Biden said this week that the nation will have 600 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna by July, enough to vaccinate 300 million people.

In Michigan alone, the goal is to vaccinate about 5.6 million people, which will require about 11.2 million shots. So far, the state has received about 2 million doses.