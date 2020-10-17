State: 109,539 have recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,791 more coronavirus cases Saturday and 23 deaths — 15 of those from a vital records review.

The latest data brings the total number of positive cases to 144,897 and 7,010 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in mid-March.

Since the virus was first detected in Michigan, the state says 109,539 people have recovered from the virus.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.