Start Garden hands out $300K to struggling entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Start Garden says it has sent grants to 68 Kent County entrepreneurs whose businesses are threatened by coronavirus closures.

Checks went out last week and recipients were notified via video chat Tuesday of their wins.

Start Garden, an organization that backs West Michigan startups, announced early this month it was making more than $300,000 available to entrepreneurs. The money wasn’t meant to help cover their business expenses, but rather to support themselves and their families while they figure out how to keep their businesses afloat.

Organizers sorted through 430 applications, 70% of which were asking for $10,000 or less.

“When their April 1 bills came due, it was a serious blow. We knew they needed money before May 1, so we compressed what’s normally six months of work into three weeks,” Jorge Gonzalez, Start Garden co-director, said a statement. “With so many requests, we wished we could do more. We’re confident we did the best we could as fast as possible.”

The majority of the recipients, 88%, have a household income of less than $60,000. Thirty-five percent are African American, 32% are white, a quarter are Hispanic, 4% are Asian and 3% identified as another race.

The 100 Comeback Fund recipients include:

5F Ventures, LLC

AgHelp

Any Colour You Like Treats LLC

Arebelo & Associates

Art Caribbean Fusion Cuisine

Aztech

Bare All LLC

BattleGR

Blackbird RSVP

Break Room Therapy

Bryan Esler Photo

Chez Olga LLC

CNN Cleaning, LLC

Daddy’s Dough Cookies

Dime & Regal

Edgerow Property Management

El Globo Restaurant

El Granjero Mexican Grill

Emonae Korean BBQ

EverythingAB

Flip Dog Yoga

Germination Labs

Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club

Graped Out

Guelaguetza Designs

Irie Kitchen

Jose Abreu Graphic Studio, antiguamente Koren Graphic Design*

KOKI

La Casa del Pollo Loco

Lawnbot

Life Addicts Studio

Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano

Little Space Studio

Littlebird, That Earlybird, Kingfisher

Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate

Luxe Artisan Preserves

Matt Everitt Productions

Michigan Clinical & Therapeutic Massage

Michigan House Creative

Mindset Meals

Mosbys Popcorn

Muse GR

New Valley Landscape LLC

Noble Strong Training LLC

Old World Olive Co.

Pack Elephant

PhotoUp

Polished Nail Bar & Spa

Pottery Lane

Rising Grinds Cafe

Rogers Wealth Management Services, LLC

RYE Venue Management LLC DBA The Lit GR

SlothWerks LLC

Soldadera Coffee LLC

Sparkle All The Time

Supreme Focus Ent (Dj Composition)

Sympl.

Tacos el Cunado

The Comedy Project

The G-1:27 Collection

The Hot Spot Metal Studio

The Wisdom Center LLC

United Freedom Painting LLC

VIVE MICHIGAN Magazine

Wallway Technologies & Women in Tech with Ariana Podcast

Wear Your Curls

Wimage, LLC

Wormies