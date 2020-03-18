Sports gear maker switches to face masks after coronavirus cuts

Undated courtesy photos from Addix show the masks (above) made by Addix at its facility in Lowell (below).

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell sports gear manufacturer who watched orders plummet as coronavirus concerns canceled sporting events and paused practices is now retooling to provide a first layer of defense against the disease.

Addix launched its own line of custom-made face masks Tuesday afternoon.

The masks are made with elastic binding as well as micro-polyester dry wicking material Addix used in a lot of its sportswear before demand dried up.

“We were humming… and we were going into our busiest season,” said CEO Steve Dean. “That came to a screeching halt. We haven’t received an order since Wednesday of last week.”

Dean says the lack of orders forced him to lay off 25% of his workforce of about 48 people last week.

Dean says he’s lived through some major altering events like Sept. 11 and when the housing market bubble broke, but this situation is unprecedented.

“To me this is 9/11 plus 2008 plus something else,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude ever.”

Dean makes no claims that their masks operate like N95 respirators, which filter out 95 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns in size. But he says Sports Addix’s masks can serve as a layer of defense.

“It’s for sake of having nothing else,” Dean said. “We’re doing it because there aren’t any masks and we have customers who want them.”

He said he’s reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get the product certified, but the agency is understandably busy and hasn’t yet returned his message.

“I want to keep my factory open, I want to keep people employed. I want to do something people really want right now, I’m not trying to mislead (customers),” Dean said.

Dean says the product has gained the attention of some major grocers and businesses interested in masks customized with their logo. One company in Scotland inquired about a price for 10,000 masks, he said.

He said when Addix launched the line Tuesday afternoon, they took seven orders almost immediately. A team of seven sewers that was previously piecing together team jerseys have already made well over 1,000 masks, according to the CEO.

Dean said if demand can reach 1,200 masks a day, he can bring his workforce back to full strength.

For now, he says they’re trying to keep working employees healthy with a routine of cleaning the equipment twice daily with sanitizer wipes and providing plenty of hand sanitizer. He said they’re also working to space sewing machines farther apart and sales and finance employees are working remotely.

Dean says 10% of profits from the masks will go to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

As Addix works through how supply and demand will work for its new product, Dean says the business will also try to trim the price for customers.