Spectrum treats COVID-19 patients with plasma therapy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it is treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus through a partnership with Versiti Blood Centers.

Spectrum Health is a part of the National Convalescent Plasma Project, which is a group that studies convalescent plasma therapy. The therapy treats diseases that spread fast when other forms of treatment or vaccines aren’t available.

As of Thursday, Spectrum says it has treated three patients using the therapy. Patients with severe symptoms have the option of having an additional treatment.

To donate plasma, patients must be COVID-19 symptoms-free for 14 days. At that point, a second nasal swab test can be taken to verify the virus is gone. Patients who have been symptom-free for 27 days do not need a nasal swab.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 through Spectrum Health and are interested in donating do not need to take action. The research team will contact those patients about donation eligibility.

Patients who tested positive for the virus outside of Spectrum Heath can email the research department at covid19research@spectrumhealth.org.

At this time, patients who have not formally tested postive for COVID-10 aren’t eligible to donate, but it may be an option in the future.

More information about donating convalescent plasma can be found on Spectrum Health’s website.

