Spectrum treating 300+ COVID-19 patients, highest number since April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is experiencing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Grand Rapids-based hospital system reports 303 COVID-19 patients Thursday, up from 272 the day before. This is the first time Spectrum Health has had more than 300 COVID-19 patients since April.

As of Wednesday, according to Spectrum Health, 85% of the 272 COVID-19 patients hospitalized are not vaccinated. When it comes to the number of COVID patients in the ICU, 94% are not vaccinated.

The hospital is seeing more patients with all types of ailments, but COVID-19 remains a large contributing factor.  Since August, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus has continued to climb.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is also experiencing a record number of kids who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

