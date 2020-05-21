Spectrum to offer COVID-19 antibody test

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it will be offering COVID-19 antibody testing to the general public.

The blood test detects the presence of disease-fighting antibodies, indicating someone previously had COVID-19.

Spectrum says it will be offering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended two-tiered test, which targets the IgG antibody specific to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health officials say this test is more accurate than others because it confirms the results twice.

The test will be available at all Spectrum laboratories and it’s not restricted to anyone. However, people will need to get an order from their provider.

Spectrum says it has the capacity to conduct 1,000 antibody tests per day and results usually come back 24 hours later.

Officials note that the antibody test is not intended to diagnose COVID-19 and should only be used 10 or more days after the onset of symptoms.

The test will cost $45 and will not be covered by most insurance plans.

Health officials warn that the presence of antibodies doesn’t mean you’re immune to COVID-19.

However, Spectrum says it’s an important tool to determine how much the disease has spread in West Michigan.