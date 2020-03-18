Spectrum setting up triage tent to assess patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to help more patients, Spectrum Health will set up a triage tent Wednesday morning outside of Butterworth Hospital.

Spectrum Health says its number one goal to care for patients while also keeping its staff safe.

This comes only a couple days after the hospital set up a drive-thru collection site at their location on Michigan St. in Grand Rapids. That facility is only open to pre-screened and approved patients.

This new triage tent will make sure patients still have access to emergency services that are not coronavirus related, while also ensuring those who do have COVID-19 are treated properly.

The tent will be located outside of the Emergency Department at Butterworth Hospital.

Spectrum still recommends those with mild coronavirus symptoms to stay home and self quarantine. Those with mild symptoms, including no breathing difficulties and stable vital signs will be directed home

If you’re not sure of your symptoms are mild or severe, you can call Spectrum Health now at 616.391.2380.

News 8 will be touring this facility right around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and will have more information on News 8 at Noon.