Spectrum prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just hours after the release of a COVID-19 vaccine in Portage, Spectrum Health is preparing to receive about 5,000 doses.

Along with long-term care staff and residents, health care workers are one of the first groups that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to.

“We’re very excited about this. We think this is a very, very important step to be able to slow the spread,” said Spectrum Health COO Brian Basser. “We recognize the front line-workers, those are the ones that are going first. We’re offering it to them and that includes not only the doctors and nurse but the aids and techs and (people in) food service, rehab, patient transport.”

Brasser says they currently have more than 30,000 employees who will have the option of taking the shot. The health system says while the vaccine is not mandatory, they are encouraging employees take it to protect themselves.

“This allows us to preserve our infrastructure so that we can continue to provide exceptional care both for COVID-19 patients and not. We really recognize the responsibility that is, but we’re really excited to get going with this,” Brasser said.

Spectrum says while there are a lot of people skeptical about the vaccine, the data they’ve seen shows it is safe.

“While (the vaccine) has been fast-tracked, that largely has to do with the production. The safety has been studied extensively. So, we’re very comfortable, very confident in this vaccine,” Brasser added.

Spectrum Health says they are encouraging everyone eligible take the vaccine when their time comes around.

The health system says they’re expecting to receive another 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in three weeks. Medical staff can begin administering the vaccine 24 to 48 hours after receiving them.