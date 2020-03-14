Spectrum opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment only

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Grand Rapids, but it’s only open to those who have been pre-screened and approved for further testing.

The testing center, which is located at 1300 Michigan St. just east of Fuller Avenue NE, is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional dates and hours have yet to be determined.

Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 testing flier. (March 14, 2020)

How it works:

If you believe you should be evaluated for COVID-19, first call Spectrum Health at 616.391.2380.

If a health care provider determines you should be screened, he or she will schedule a screening appointment through the hospital system – either in person or over video chat, depending on availability.

Once a person has gone through pre-screening, the health care provider will determine whether the patient should be tested. If testing is ordered, the patient should go to the Michigan Street drive-thru center where he or she will stay in their vehicle for testing. There, professionals wearing protective gear will administer the test.

Once a sample is collected, that sample will be sent to the state for testing. Test results should be available in a matter of days, and that information will be sent to the appropriate county health department. The county health department and Spectrum Health will then contact the patient with results.

Those who do not have a physician’s order for testing at the drive-thru location will not be tested.