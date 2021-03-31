Spectrum Health visitor restrictions begin Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health will implement new visitor restrictions beginning Wednesday. They will look similar to what the hospital had in place during Michigan’s last spike in COVID-19 cases.

The biggest change is that people will not be able to visit adult patients with COVID-19. Patients without the virus are allowed visitors in special cases.

If you have a loved one in the ICU, emergency room, inpatient care, or in the surgery wing, one person will be allowed to visit them, and it has to be the same person their entire stay.

Patients staying at the hospital who are under the age of 21 will be allowed two parents or guardians.

Hospital leaders say they will work with people in order to set up virtual visits with loved ones.

It is unclear at this point how long these restrictions will be in place.