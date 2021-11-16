Spectrum Health holds COVID-19 briefing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is holding a briefing Tuesday morning to discuss COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and high demand for hospital services.

The Grand Rapids-based hospital system said the panel of health experts will also talk about the need for vaccines and boosters.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

In Michigan, COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months amid a fourth surge of infections.

On Monday, the number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was 3,040. That was up from 2,111 two weeks earlier, a sharp 44% rise that led health leaders to again plead with people to get vaccinated.

Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older.