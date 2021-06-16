Spectrum Health to allow visitors for COVID-19 patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it will loosen visitor restrictions starting Wednesday.

Under the new policy, Spectrum says patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to have up to two visitors. Visitors will be able to stay with patients from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors will also be screen for signs of COVID-19 and required to wear personal protective equipment.

“We are so pleased this day is here. After careful planning and following CDC guidelines, we are pleased to welcome visitors for COVID-19 patients in a safe manner,” Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi said in a release Wednesday. “We know how important this is for our patients and families because it will result in greater physical and emotional support throughout the healing process.”

Throughout the pandemic, patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed visitors.

Spectrum’s full visitor policy is on its website.