Spectrum Health prepares for overflow patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is preparing in case its largest hospital develops a need to increase capacity.

Officials with Spectrum say they are prepared to house 250 patients at Grand Valley State University’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences if overflow space is needed.

Cook-DeVos is a short distance down the street from the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids.

The Butterworth campus has 1,850 licensed hospital beds, according to Spectrum Health leaders. On Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson said the facility was nowhere near having a need for overflow beds. Specifics about how many patients were currently being housed were not immediately available.

To house patients at Cook-DeVos, Spectrum would require state approval, but preparations are being made now in case a sudden need arises.

Spectrum and GVSU have been in talks for years about the potential for using the Cook-DeVos facility in the event of an emergency need to house patients.

If Cook-DeVos is used, the facility would be designated for less severe patients to make room in the hospital for those who are more seriously ill.